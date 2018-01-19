PFT’s conference championship game picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 19, 2018, 10:45 AM EST
Getty Images

Knotted up with three games to go, the PFT Postseason Picks challenge will definitely have a leader come Sunday night. We disagree on one of the two games to be played on Sunday.

For the picks in both of the Conference Championship games, keep reading. And then keep counting the hours and minutes until a pair of excellent games get started on Sunday afternoon.

Last week, MDS was 3-1, and I went 2-2. The difference? He believed in the Eagles. Even if he no longer does.

Jaguars at Patriots

MDS’s take: Last week everyone dismissed the Jaguars’ chances of winning in Pittsburgh, and this week everyone is dismissing the Jaguars’ chances of winning in New England. I think Jacksonville is a better team than people give it credit for, but the difference this week is that Bill Belichick and his staff will have a better game plan than Mike Tomlin and his staff had last week. The way to beat the Jaguars is to run the ball and stop the run, and I think the Patriots’ game plan will be heavily focused on that. Tom Brady had 53 passes last week. He won’t have anything close to that this week, as the Patriots will win the game on the ground and head to yet another Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Jaguars 20.

Florio’s take: The Jaguars have the defense to slow down the Patriots, with a strong rush coming up the middle and man-to-man coverage behind it. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is the X-factor, but the Broncos beat the Patriots two years ago in this round, and Gronk had eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. Offensively, however, the Jaguars may not be able to match the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick will implement a game plan aimed at taking away running back Leonard Fournette, which will require quarterback Blake Bortles to make a big throw in a big spot, eventually. If he can’t, the Jaguars won’t win. (Of course, this analysis is premised on Tom Brady playing quarterback for the Patriots. If he can’t play due to that hand injury, or if he’s clearly impaired, the Jaguars could end up with the ticket to Minnesota.)

Florio’s pick: Patriots 24, Jaguars 16.

Vikings at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Vikings’ defense had a late-game letdown that nearly cost them the game against the Saints, and it all happened after safety Andrew Sendejo suffered a concussion. Sendejo appears ready to go for Sunday, which should boost a good Minnesota defense. On the other side of the ball, I think Case Keenum will keep playing good football as he has all year, and he’ll lead Minnesota to a Super Bowl on its home field.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Eagles 20.

Florio’s take: Flip a coin, throw a dart, light a match. I’ve gone back and forth on this one all week. At the end of Friday’s PFT Live, I had to finally pick a winner. I blurted out the Eagles. It could be a mistake (hardly my first), but home-field advantage is the difference in this one. If the game were being played in Minnesota, the Vikings would win easily; in Philly, it’s going to be a close, grind-it-out game that eventually wears down Minnesota’s defense and offensive line, allowing the Eagles to make that one key play needed to win the game. The best hope for the Vikings? Come out of the gates hot, pressuring (and demoralizing) Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and establishing a double-digit lead, which the Vikings have down many times this year (10 games saw the Vikings build leads of 16 points or more). Quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, and Drew Brees were able to carve into those margins. Nick Foles wouldn’t be, if it comes to that. Based on 45 years of following the NFL closely (old), and witnessing the Vikings coming up short in a big spot again and again and again, the home team gets the edge — and the Eagles secure the right to lose in the Super Bowl. Unless they can get the Super Bowl moved to Philadelphia.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 16, Vikings 13.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

38 responses to “PFT’s conference championship game picks

  3. The Pats and Jags won’t be 8 to 10 point spread. True that BB will have a plan to stop the running game but that doesn’t mean he will be successful. Let’s face it, the Jags won lots of games this year against teams dead set on stopping the running game, how did that work out?. I still think the Pats win but it will be a late FG to do it.

  7. Patriots 24 Jaguars 21 Brady doesn’t throw as much as the last game for sure, but the run game should be able to pick up the slack even if his hand is more messed up than advertised. Plus I am willing to bet they are going to try and limit Fournette as much as possible to make Bortles throw more. Although, Bortles has actually improved, so this won’t be an easy one, but I still go with the Pats. Vikings 17 Eagles 13 I expect this game to be a defensive slugfest but I’ll go with the Vikings however it wouldn’t shock me to see the Eagles win either.

  8. Only someone who’s still a true Vikings fan at heart would pick against them publicly like this. Good to know we still have you on board, Florio. #SKOL #VikeGang #BringItHome
    #BringItMotherEphingHome

  9. These playoffs have been unpredictable, I see the Jags beating the Patriots and the Eagles beating the Vikings to set up a Blake Bortles vs Nick Foles in the Superbowl, who would have thunk it???? If someone had bet on these two teams making it the Super Bowl, that person will be a rich man come Monday Morning!!

  10. I hear Vikes are using video footage of Barr’s dirty hit to promote Sunday’s game. You’d think they would have learned something about curses and karma over the past 50+ years of never winning a championship. I guess not.

  12. If Brady either doesn’t play, or has issues playing with that hand, the Jags win easily. If Brady plays like his self, I see it Pats 21 Jags 14

    For my Vikes against the Eagles. It’s going to come down to who runs the ball better. I’m not making a prediction because it’s honestly to close to call.

    #Skol
    #BringItHome

  13. Jaguars are a team given to inconsistency. They played well last week. They may play well this week. Most expect that. However, they have also played poorly against teams NE beat easily.
    NE, on the other hand, has consistently played well.

    I see the consistency factor as a significant predictor.

  14. Anyone who has been watching the Vikings for 45 years would never publicly pick them to win a big playoff game. I determined eight years ago that the Vikings will never return to the Super Bowl so it would be foolish for me to think they’re going to win this week no matter what the numbers say or how the matchup looks on paper. Objectively, I think the Vikings should win, but I can’t allow myself to believe it will really happen.

    Still, this team does seem different…

  15. Vikes and Pats…Big secret: Philly has a crappy 3rd down D.

    Other secret: Jags may be better than Tenn covering RBs and TEs, but it’s not by much.

    Vikes vs Pats in SB 52.

  18. Pats lost to the Chiefs, Panthers and Dolphins. Two of those were in Foxboro. They are not a lock, but I just can’t see a logical way that Blake Bortles can lead the Jags to a win. Maybe the Jags defense scores enough to win.

  19. Here’s where the Eagles have the edge: BOTH lines. They can roll with 7-8 DL and keep the front four fresh. The Vikes still have issues with their offensive line. Over on the other side, the Vikes, except for Linval Joseph, have the same smallish line and LBs that Atlanta had. You’re both having a laugh–as they say over here in England if you think that the Vikes will roll to a double digit lead in Philly. Keenum has had a great year–but–this is the playoffs–IN Philly–where Pederson has the Eagles 14-2 in games that matter and 14-3 if you want to count the last regular season game this year in which they didn’t need.

  22. I’ve had a not so secret side crush on the Jags for years, but I am afraid your compelling story must end here. Brady, Belichick, and the Patriots now exist for a singular purpose: to see Goodell booed out of as many Super Bowls as possible. We are on to Foxboro.

  23. The Jaguars have the better team?

    Even though they lost to the lowly Jets, lowly 49ers, lowly Cardinals, and twice to the lowly (yes lowly) Titans, while playing a last place schedule.

    Good luck with that

  24. Major advantage playing at home for the Eagles. Why? On a fast track I give the Vikings defense an edge with their overall speed from sideline to sideline. In this respect, re-sodding the middle third of the field at the Linc is not going to help the Vikings much. The Eagles’ D-line is going to be a load for the Vikings’ O-line on that slop field and combined with a rabid, vocal, well-lubed Philly crowd making it difficult for the offense to communicate, this might turn the tide in favor of the Eagles. The Vikings D-line is also special, but will have a lot of their strengths negated on a grass field against an Philly offensive line that is likely better than the Vikings’. I still can’t see why the Vikings are favored in this game. Just because Foles is the Eagles’ QB?? The Eagles are way more than their quarterback.

  25. The Jaguars have not seen a defense like the playoffs Patriots and honestly I don’t see how Blake Bortles moves the ball against them. A shutout is very possible in this game. The Patriots win comfortably 45-6.

  26. I just hope that the Vikings do not choke away a win, stabbing their fans in the heart once again. It’s one thing to lose a game, it’s another to lose in the last minute (as the Saints well know). I still think the Vikes will win, but there is a history here.

  28. “If someone had bet on these two teams making it the Super Bowl, that person will be a rich man come Monday Morning!!”

    Oh yeah. I had a friend who before the 2001 season placed longshot $50 bets on the Pats to win the AFCC and to win the Super Bowl. Those tickets paid off 19k each.

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:02 am
    Vikes and Pats…Big secret: Philly has a crappy 3rd down D.

    Other secret: Jags may be better than Tenn covering RBs and TEs, but it’s not by much.

    Vikes vs Pats in SB 52.

    ———————————————————————-

    Being ranked as the third best team in the league on 3rd down is now considered crappy?

  32. Man The Saints were gonna be in the Super Bowl if that safety makes a basic tackle. The Vikes did nothing special at the end to advance and the Eagles stumbled past Atlanta. Wow. Funny how the ball bounces.

  33. Being a Vikes fan, I’m nervous… very nervous. We have lost in dramatic fashion time and again in big games. Barring a miracle last week, it would have happened again. That said, I’m just glad this is a game that is up for grabs. Most number 1 seeds at home are strongly favored. That just isn’t the case this year. Should be a great game! SKOL

  34. Maybe I’ll end up eating a big helping of crow but…..
    Everyone seems to have forgotten the 10-3 Jags Bills snoozer of a Wild card game.
    I think the Pitt game has distorted fan perceptions.
    The Jags lost to the Jets, Texans (traded to Clv) and the 49ers who are all picking in the top ten of the draft.

    This isn’t the 85 bears or the Legion of Boom. I feel that the Jags are really going to struggle to score.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!