Police report alleges Robby Anderson threatened officer’s wife

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on nine charges early Friday morning in Florida and a full police report from the Sunrise Police Department sheds light on the events leading to Anderson being taken into custody.

The arresting officer reports that he clocked Anderson going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone while running two red lights and swerving “all over the roadway.” That accounts for several of the charges against Anderson, including a felony count of eluding police with lights and sirens on.

Anderson also faces a felony count of threatening a public servant or family member. The police report, which was obtained by NJ.com, alleges Anderson told the arresting officer that he would find his wife “f— her and n– in her eye” along with other threats against the officer’s family. Anderson also allegedly told the officer how much money he has and said that the officer was trying to “ruin his fun.”

Anderson was also arrested last spring and that case is still pending. He could face discipline under the NFL Personal Conduct Policy in both cases.