Report: Bears hire Brock Olivo as assistant special teams coach

The Bears are hiring Brock Olivo as assistant special teams coach to help new special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Broncos fired Olivo after the season.

He worked with new Chicago head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City while serving as the assistant to special teams coordinator Dave Toub from 2014-16.

The Bears currently don’t have a kicker, punter or long snapper under contract for next season. Punter Pat O'Donnell, kicker Cairo Santos and long snappers Andrew DePaolo and Patrick Scales all are scheduled to become free agents in March.