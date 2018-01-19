Report: Eli Rogers tore his ACL last weekend

Getty Images

After he left last Sunday’s 45-42 loss to the Jaguars with an injury, Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers tweeted that it was a minor setback but the injury he suffered is reportedly a severe one.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Rogers tore his ACL in the game. Given the timing of the injury, Rogers could have a hard time being ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Rogers saw a drop in playing time from 50 percent of the offensive snaps in his rookie season to 35 percent this season with JuJu Smith-Schuster joining the team and Martavis Bryant returning from suspension. The drop was mirrored in his production as he went from 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns to 18 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also had five catches for 42 yards against Jacksonville.

Rogers is set for restricted free agency this offseason, but his injury probably won’t do much to help create a market outside of Pittsburgh.