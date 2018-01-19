Report: Le’Veon Bell skipped nearly all of final walkthrough of season

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 19, 2018, 9:17 AM EST
Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said after the season he “definitely” wanted to be back in Pittsburgh next season.

He apparently did not feel as strongly about their final practice of the year.

Tucked into the end of a season wrap-up by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was news that Bell skipped all but the final five minutes of the Saturday walk-through before last week’s loss to the Jaguars.

He also reportedly showed up later than the deadline set by coach Mike Tomlin for game days, as the coach wants players and staff there two hours before kickoff and he ignored that instruction.

Those kind of things will have to factor into their contractual decisions this offseason. Tagging Bell again will cost them $14.57 million, and there’s no guarantee he’ll show up if that happens. He skipped training camp and the preseason last year, but was second in the league with 1,946 yards from scrimmage.

He’s also threatened to sit out the season or retire if they tag him again, making this a tenuous situation for the Steelers moving forward.

53 responses to “Report: Le’Veon Bell skipped nearly all of final walkthrough of season

  6. I keep reading its a strong RB draft class too. He’s a special RB so the Steelers would be wise to resign him but other backs have been just as successful when he has been out. I bet they wished FA started after the draft.

  8. Who cares about the walkthrough ..beating the lowly Jags was just a formality & then it was on to the highly anticipated rematch with the Pats… uhhh, yeah

  9. Maybe Pittsburgh should move on. His impact has been minimal when the games count (aka playoffs) and at some point he is not worth the distraction nor the hassle. The Steelers have a great gathering of individuals at this point and as long as they keep accommodating people like Bell they will continue to be a bunch of individuals and not a true team.

    On second thought… I hope they resign him and to a big contract so the Patriots can keep piling those digits in the win column against them.

  11. What good is a deadline if you never hold the player accountable?? That is on Tomlin for not having the guts to punish him and Bell for lack of professionalism and being an all about me type person and player.

  23. toe the line or get out. Football is a team sport and the better teams know that fact and jettison POS players and their teams are better for it, in the long run. Tomlin allowed this culture of “player first” to exist so he is ultimately responsible and should face the consequences.

  29. Mike Tomlin runs a tight ship.

    He also respects his players. He allowed Blount to leave the team to go get a super bowl and he did the same with harrison.

    He will be cheering them on

  30. Put this squarely on Tomlin. A real coach would have suspended him to send a message. A “players coach” makes excuses and let’s the players run the team.

    One Superbowl win with a supremely talented team he inherited from Cowher ain’t enough.

    Time to go Mikey….

  32. Bottom line, they don’t want to pay him and he doesn’t want to be there so move on or move out. Tomlin being the fake tough guy he thinks he is once again is allowing distractions from this team reaching its goal. The dude showed up begrudgingly and gave you a full seasons work. You ran him into tue ground (over 400 touches) and he held up. Time to pay the piper, if not you gotta franchise and trade him. That is such a weak sauce move in the Steelers part of they are really going to make him play on the franchise tag again after what he did for the team this year. It’s not the most professional way to go about his business but I can see why he is makin a stink about his contract now.

  34. IgnorantLeftist says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

    So Tomlin has lost the respect of the fans and now members of the team. But Todd Haley is the problem.
    =================================
    They are both shoes of the same pair.

  36. .
    I couldn’t imagine any New England player showing up with only 5 minutes left in the walk through prior to a playoff game. Some may recall that it was during the walk through before the Patriots Super Bowl victory over Seattle, that the Patriots rehearsed the play which resulted in the Malcolm Brown interception.
    .

  37. if these things about Bell are true, then it’s as much on the coaching staff as it is on Bell. Some people automatically follow the rules, other people you have to train them to follow the rules. And there are always a scattered few that will never follow the rules.

    I don’t think Bell is in the last category (yet) but he is certainly on his way there. However it doesn’t appear, at least to us on the outside, that the coaching staff has pulled out all the stops on this one. Seems more like they’ve been tippy-toeing around the issue.

  38. I remember when Belichick told players not to say anything about the Jets and Wes Welker made fun of Rex Ryan at a press conference. Bill did not start Wes in the AFCCG. If I remember correctly, Wes did not get on the field until the second quarter.

  39. Belichick would have sent him home from the walkthrough for being late, and sat him the first series or 2 of the game.

    Any GM that gives Bell the kind of contract he’s looking for should be fired for insanity.

  42. rogobrothers says:

    January 19, 2018 at 9:19 am

    He wants to be waived so he can play for the Pats. AB is next.
    __________________________________________________________________________________

    I think he wants to play wherever pays him the most money, and I don’t think that will be with the Pats

  46. He’s very talented and very dumb. Doesn’t he realize this stuff hurts his stock even if he hits free agency? He will be broke shortly after his playing career because he is dumb.

  47. mysterytonite says:
    January 19, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Time to pay the piper, if not you gotta franchise and trade him.
    ————————————————————————————————
    Who in their right mind is going to play a RB 10-12 million a year? Why would you do that AND give up something in trade? It’s ludicrous. it’s not happening. He’s either going to be tagged in Pittsburgh, signed long term in Pittsburgh or hit free agency.

  50. Gut check time.
    Either Tomlin gets rid of him, or Pitt gets rid of Tomlin.
    Clearly there’s something rotten in Pittsburgh and the GM/Ownership needs to stamp it out with either/or both moves.
    And ESPN wrote about the Pats…… SMH

  51. Nice how this just trickles out now. But Brady wears a glove and ESPN has 40 interns tweeting about how he now has a hook for a hand.

  52. Bell has proven he’s not a team player! He’s valuable to the team but can always be replaced. He was overpaid last year and still wants more. It’s time to move on from Bell and let him “shake and bake” someplace else!

