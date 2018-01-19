Report: Le’Veon Bell skipped nearly all of final walkthrough of season

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell said after the season he “definitely” wanted to be back in Pittsburgh next season.

He apparently did not feel as strongly about their final practice of the year.

Tucked into the end of a season wrap-up by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was news that Bell skipped all but the final five minutes of the Saturday walk-through before last week’s loss to the Jaguars.

He also reportedly showed up later than the deadline set by coach Mike Tomlin for game days, as the coach wants players and staff there two hours before kickoff and he ignored that instruction.

Those kind of things will have to factor into their contractual decisions this offseason. Tagging Bell again will cost them $14.57 million, and there’s no guarantee he’ll show up if that happens. He skipped training camp and the preseason last year, but was second in the league with 1,946 yards from scrimmage.

He’s also threatened to sit out the season or retire if they tag him again, making this a tenuous situation for the Steelers moving forward.