Report: Tom Brady not taking snaps under center after thumb “bent back badly”

Tom Brady didn’t offer an update on his injured thumb, wearing gloves during his media session Friday. Bill Belichick didn’t have anything to say either. Nor did any of the Patriots.

Not much information has leaked out of the building.

But Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston has added details he’s hearing to what Mike Felger of WBZ in Boston reported earlier Friday. Felger said Brady needed four stitches. Curran indicates the injury is worse than just a bad cut.

“Brady’s right thumb bent back badly,” according to Curran, when a running back ran into the quarterback. The ball jammed into the webbing between Brady’s thumb and index finger, causing a cut.

Brady left practice Wednesday for an X-ray that showed no structural damage. He didn’t practice Thursday and returned Friday, but Brady did not take snaps under center, per Curran.

The Patriots are limiting Brady’s reps to keep him from aggravating the injury. Curran said Brady can throw, but adds, “I have no idea how hard, how far or how accurately.”

The team lists Brady as questionable on the injury report, and he could take a shot of Toradol to help with the pain from the injury.