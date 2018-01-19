Robby Anderson arrested in Florida

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has been arrested in Florida for the second straight offseason.

Andy Slater of WINZ reported that Anderson was arrested early on Friday morning in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has posted a long list of charges against Anderson.

Anderson is charged with resisting an officer, harming a public servant/family, eluding a law enforcement officer with sirens on, reckless driving and several other driving violations that include speeding and running a red light. No other details of the arrest are available at present.

Anderson was arrested last year and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after an incident at a concert. That case has not been resolved.

Anderson was the Jets’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.