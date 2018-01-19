Scott McCurley rejoining Green Bay coaching staff

Getty Images

The Packers let inside linebackers coach Scott McCurley go on January 1 when they fired Dom Capers. But new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine wants McCurley back.

McCurley is rejoining the staff, though possibly in a new role, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

McCurley has spent the past 12 seasons with the Packers, including four as the assistant linebackers coach.

The Packers made two other coaching moves, per Demovsky. They moved Jason Simmons from special teams assistant to a defensive position and hired Maurice Drayton to take Simmons’ old role. Drayton previously worked for the Colts.