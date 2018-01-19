Steelers hiring Darryl Drake as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

There was some speculation that the Steelers might look to Hines Ward to replace the retiring Richard Mann as the team’s wide receivers coach, but Ward won’t be joining the team’s staff in 2018.

The coach who will be taking over the wide receivers job does have a pretty close tie to Ward, however.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are adding Darryl Drake to their staff. Drake spent the last five years as the wide receivers coach of the Cardinals and was the wide receivers coach at the University of Georgia when Ward arrived on campus in 1994.

The Steelers also changed offensive coordinators this week with Randy Fichtner moving up from quarterbacks coach to replace Todd Haley after the Steelers opted not to offer Haley a new contract.