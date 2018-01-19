Stefon Diggs: Odell Beckham is going to love Pat Shurmur

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has already signaled that he’s excited to work with presumptive coach Pat Shurmur.

And the guy who made the latest big play called by the Vikings offensive coordinator said Beckham ought to be excited.

Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Beckham should be eager to work with Shurmur, predicting big things.

“As a player, [Beckham] does a lot of things well, so it’s gonna be a fun offense for him to be in,” Diggs said. “Because Pat knows how to get people the ball. He’s special. Good coach.”

Diggs became a Minnesota legend last week with his 61-yard touchdown as time expired, while Beckham has alreadys hown his ability to make big plays in his career.

“He’s gonna call plays that work for you,” Diggs said. “He’s gonna do what you’re good at. He’s not gonna make it hard. He’s gonna make it as easy on you as possible. Whatever you’re good at, he’s gonna let you do. That’s it. As a player that’s what you want. So whatever you do well, he’s gonna let you do it to the best of your ability — and a lot.”

Now all the Giants have to do is make Beckham happy off the field. Along with making a quarterback decision for the present and future, new General Manager Dave Gettleman has plenty on his plate as he works on his first offseason in charge there.