Steve Wilks, Keith Armstrong interviewing with Cardinals Friday

Getty Images

The Cardinals are holding a second round of interviews with head coaching candidates and two of them will be meeting with the team on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong will both be in Arizona for their second interviews. Wilks was in Tennessee interviewing with the Titans on Thursday and has had several other interviews during this cycle while the Cardinals are the only team that’s spoken with Armstrong.

The Cardinals were also interested in having another conversation with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, but Munchak declined the invitation in order to stay in Pittsburgh. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is also reportedly on their list for a second interview, but he’s tied up through Sunday.

Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores were also among the first round of interviews, so there may be more conversations to come before the Cardinals settle on their guy.