T.J. Lang added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

AP

Guard T.J. Lang was selected for one Pro Bowl during his eight years with the Packers and he’ll be going for the second time after his first season with the Lions.

Lang was named as a replacement to the NFC roster on Friday. He will take the place of Redskins guard Brandon Scherff, who withdrew from the game due to an injury.

Lang dealt with injuries of his own, including a concussion, during the 2017 season and made 13 starts for Detroit. He signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Lions as a free agent last year that allowed him to return home to Michigan after starting his career with the Packers.

Lang is the second injury replacement at guard on the NFC squad. Zack Martin of the Cowboys pulled out after having elbow surgery and Trai Turner of the Panthers is taking his place in Orlando.