Tashaun Gipson questionable for Sunday

The Jaguars don’t have a long injury report for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but it does feature one of their starting safeties.

Tashaun Gipson injured his foot during last weekend’s 45-42 win over the Steelers and said early in the week that he expects to be in the lineup against the Patriots. Gipson did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday, making that prediction a cloudy one at best.

The final injury report of the week doesn’t provide any certainty about Gipson’s outlook for Sunday. Gipson has been listed as questionable, although those looking for positive signs about his chances of playing will note that Gipson was on the field during the team’s final practice on Friday.

Gipson has not missed a game since joining the Jaguars in 2016. He had five tackles against the Bills in the Wild Card round and one against the Steelers before leaving the game.