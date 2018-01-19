Terron Armstead, Trey Hendrickson both fined $18,231

AP

The NFL fined Saints offensive lineman Terron Armstead and defensive end Trey Hendrickson $18,231 each.

Armstead’s fine was for unnecessary roughness after he used a horse collar tackle to bring down Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr following an interception in Sunday’s game. Officials penalized Armstead on the second-quarter play.

Hendrickson received his fine for roughing the passer. His hit on Case Keenum late in the second quarter drew a penalty.

It was the first fines of this season for either player, so they received the standard amount for first offenses for a horse collar tackle and roughing the passer penalty. The NFL fined 10 other Saints during the regular season.