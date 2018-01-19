Tim Tebow invited to Mets major league camp for spring training

Getty Images

The Mets aren’t backing down from the Tim Tebow experiment/publicity stunt.

The other New York baseball team announced that the former Heisman Trophy winner had been invited to their major league spring training camp (as opposed to spring training with the other low-minor players).

Tebow was definitely good at the box office last season, less so on the field.

He hit .226 in 126 games between Columbia and Port St. Lucie (low-A and high-A), with 126 strikeouts. He did hit eight home runs and by all accounts was a good teammate and the kind of citizen other people want to be around. There’s no indication, however, he’s close to being qualified to play Major League Baseball as a 30-year-old rookie.

He played professional football for the Broncos, Jets, Patriots, and Eagles also. Perhaps you heard.