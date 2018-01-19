Titans interviewing Matt LaFleur today

Getty Images

With a coaching search delayed by an unexpected playoff win (and the resulting temporary lack of a vacancy) and then a blizzard, the Titans are a little behind on the process.

But they’re catching up as much as they can before Sunday’s conference championship games.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans are interviewing Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur today.

They had Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel in yesterday, and there have been reports of interest in three Eagles assistants (offensive coordinator Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz) who they can’t interview until next week.

Like Vrabel and Wilks, the 38-year-old LaFleur has one year of coordinator experience. LaFleur started his pro career with the Texans as a quality control coach, and climbed aboard the Shanahan train through stops in Washington and Atlanta.