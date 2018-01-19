Tom Brady has owned the Jaguars in his career

AP

There’s a reason so much attention has been paid to the gloved right hand of Tom Brady this week.

That hand, and the rest of the quarterback it is attached to, has been perfect in his career against this week’s opponent.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady is 7-0 against the Jaguars in his career, his most wins without a loss over any team (including playoffs). He’s also undefeated against the Falcons (6-0), Bears (4-0), Cowboys (4-0), Vikings (4-0), and Buccaneers (4-0).

But his level of mastery against the Jaguars is almost unreal. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns and two interceptions against Jacksonville, and both those picks were in the same game in 2012 (still won 23-16 on the road).

In total, he’s 171-for-237 passing (72.2 pct.), for 1,832 yards, and a passer rating of 114.8. So yeah, that’s pretty good, and a pretty good reason to stay on Glove Watch.