Tom Brady listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered little about the condition of his right hand on Friday, but he was able to get in a limited practice after being listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s session.

That information came on the Patriots’ final injury report of the week and it also revealed that Brady is considered questionable to play against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. A report on Friday afternoon suggests that his chances of playing are pretty good.

Mike Felger of WBZ in Boston reported that Brady received four stitches after hitting a teammate’s helmet during Wednesday’s practice and that the injury should not have a great impact on his ability to play. Brady refused to say if he threw passes during Friday’s practice, but wide receiver Danny Amendola intimated that he did and that he was throwing well during his own press conference later in the day.

Right tackle LaAdrian Waddle, running back Rex Burkhead, defensive lineman Alan Branch and running back Mike Gillislee were also listed as questionable for New England and all of them joined Brady as limited participants in Friday’s practice.