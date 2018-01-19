Tom Brady on hand: I’m not talking about it

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his twice-postponed press conference on Friday afternoon, but didn’t provide any clarity about the status of his injured right hand.

Brady said “I’m not talking about it” when asked about the nature of the injury and repeated the same answer when asked if he threw footballs during practice on Friday and when asked what happened on Wednesday. Brady was asked if he took part in practice after being listed as a non-participant on Thursday and said only that he was out there.

“We’ll see,” Brady said in response to a question about how confident he is that he will play in the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars.

Brady was wearing the same gloves he wore on the practice field while at the podium and said he’d worn them before when asked if there was a specific reason why he was wearing them indoors. There was a bit of general discussion about the Jaguars defense mixed in, but the main focus of Brady’s questions was about his hand and the answers shed no new light on what’s turned into the biggest story of the week in New England.