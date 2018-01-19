Vikings practiced indoors all week

Getty Images

The Vikings will play outdoors Sunday. The practiced indoors.

They had no choice.

“The [outdoor practice] field wasn’t in good enough shape,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Kicker Kai Forbath, though, did get his work in outdoors.

“Every day we were supposed to kick, we kicked outside,’’ Forbath said. “It’s not really grass out there, but it’s better than kicking on the turf. [It’s] dirt. It’s tough to grow grass out there now.’’

The forecast for Sunday in Philadelphia calls for a high of 51 and a low of 39 with only a 10 percent chance of rain, so weather shouldn’t come into play.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson proclaimed the natural grass at Lincoln Financial Field “in great shape” after the middle of the field was re-sodded this week. Players from both teams slipped during last week’s divisional-round game there.

“Hopefully, it’s better than it was before, but I’m not sure how terrible it was before,’’ Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said. “But I’m not going to worry about that too much.’’