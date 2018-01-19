Will another team make a run at Drew Brees?

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has said, repeatedly, that he plans to stay with the team for which he has played for 12 years. The Satins, so far, have said nothing about the process for signing Brees to a new contract.

Here’s the process, as a practical matter. The Saints eventually will decide what they can/will pay to Brees, and they’ll offer it to him. (He’ll count at least $18 million against the team’s cap in 2018, regardless of whether he re-signs.) In the interim, other teams will be able (despite the rarely-enforced tampering rules) to make sure agent Tom Condon realize what else may be out there for Brees, if he chooses to make leave a tree.

Surely, it would take a lot more than the Saints would offer to get Brees to leave. But with Brees, an astute businessman far closer to Peyton Manning than Tom Brady on the “it’s not my job to manage your salary cap” scale, declaring his intention to stay put, maybe he’s testing the team to see whether a lowball offer will be extended, based on his public statements of an intention to stay put.

Brees will know, if he doesn’t already, what another team (or teams) would pay. And he’ll know the moment the Saints communicate their last, best offer whether he’ll be sticking around.

When Brees signed a one-year extension before the 2016 season, he made it clear that he wouldn’t be signing another one. Apart from the fact that he never negotiates during football season, when he’s all-in and laser-focused on the task at hand, Brees surely wanted to see where the market goes before gauging his own value.

So what is his value? Matthew Stafford (also represented by Condon) makes $27 million per year, and he’s never won a playoff game. Derek Carr makes $25 million a year, and he’s never played in a playoff game. What is Brees worth in comparison to them?

He turned 39 on Monday. But he’s showing no signs of wear and/or tear. He could play at least two more years at a high level, maybe longer.

Other teams without a franchise quarterback realize these dynamics (if they don’t, they need new decision-makers), and they undoubtedly are factoring Brees into their potential plans for 2018. Setting aside the teams with no real chance to contend at a high level in 2018 (Browns), let’s consider the teams that already could be making discreetly known to Condon the amount of cash they’d deposit into Brees’ coffers.

Broncos: They need both a quarterback and, perhaps more importantly, a leader. A guy who can pull the locker room together, holding players accountable on both sides of the ball. Peyton Manning did that. Brees is one of the few currently in the NFL who can.

Cardinals: They desperately need a quarterback. (First, they need a coach.) And with running back David Johnson, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and a roster that generated an 8-8 record despite a slew of injuries, Brees could be the ingredient to a potential Super Bowl run.

Jets: While they need plenty of pieces to become contenders, Brees would lift them to a higher level, instantly. While it may not be enough to get them past the Patriots, it would be fun to watch.

Jaguars: If they don’t make it to the Super Bowl (or if they make it and lose), the Jags could decide that the key ingredient to getting over the hump will be getting a new quarterback. A better quarterback. A first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. A Drew Brees.

Dolphins: They could have had him 12 years ago, but they decided to trade for a guy with a wrecked knee over signing a guy who was recovering from shoulder surgery. Though Ryan Tannehill remains the guy in Miami, would coach Adam Gase feel differently if Brees was interested in doing what the Dolphins didn’t want to do in 2006?

Vikings: Yes, the Vikings. If faced with the prospect of tagging Case Keenum at $23 million for 2018, how much more would they pay for the guy who led the Saints back from 17-0 in the second half? It would be a ballsy, all-in move, identical to the one that the Vikings made nine years ago, when they signed Brett Favre and nearly got back to the Super Bowl. With a balanced team on both sides of the ball, Brees could be the difference.

Despite the word salad that you (hopefully) just consumed, it remains unlikely that Brees will play for another team. Until he does, however, the chance of a late-career change of venue lingers. And the possibilities for Brees changing teams for the second time in his career remain fascinating.

  2. If case beats the eagles and leads the Vikes to a Super Bowl, I think they will sign him to a short term deal. If the Vikes lose, it becomes a bit more tricky to say what they will do in regards to the QB position. Either way, Case will get a decent contract to go somewhere. He has earned it!

    Brees has made nearly 200 million during his NFL career. It would seem insane for him to uproot his life in pursuit of money he doesn’t need. Let’s not forget that the young Saints should be legitimate playoff contenders for the foreseeable future.
  7. The Jags is the most-interesting possibility you present, by a wide margin.

    Vikings don’t want Brees… shoot, they’ve got an absolutely fantastic QB situation as it is!

  8. He’s crazy to leave New Orleans, unless there is stuff happening inside the building that he is getting sick & tired of.

    There’s been many years, a Superbowl season & string of playoff runs, but its been a long time since the Saints nabbed him with minimal concern for his shoulder.

  9. @6ball, I totally agree with you, if he were to leave for more money, then all of the respect I now have for him would be gone…a Saints fan.

  10. I mean I understand his love of N.O. and think he’ll always be a hero there no matter what happens, but if you’re a top 3 QB why not go to a team with a top 3 defense to boot?

    Honestly if he goes to Denver, Jacksonville or Minnesota wouldn’t they immediately become favorites to win a super bowl?

    At 39 shouldn’t that be the question Drew asks himself?

  11. My first thought was it makes no difference who comes calling because outside of a legit shot to own a division that makes getting a ring easier why would he leave the devil he knows for one he doesn’t? Looking at the list of teams kind of reinforces that. All of the teams mentioned either have a lot of needs, are facing brutally competitive divisions or both. All that is with the exception of Arizona, not a lot of needs there and a division in transition…

    Vikings don’t want Brees… shoot, they’ve got an absolutely fantastic QB situation as it is!
    The only QB the Vikings have under contract for ’18 is Kyle Sloter. That’s the 1st time I have heard a team that will see all 3 of it’s top QB’s contracts expire at the end of the season described as as having “an absolutely fantastic QB situation.”

  14. no wear or tear? did you not see the deep shot attempt to ginn in the first half of last weeks game? significantly short, and intercepted, and put everything in to that throw. he needs a dome or really good weather to play in, and still will only throw 15 yard passes at most. father time is collecting an easy w next season off this guy.

  15. I don’t want Brees on the Vikings for two reasons. First, it’s time to get a franchise QB that is in the long term plans. Second, it’s bad enough having to watch him lick his hands 30,000 times a game twice a year, not doing it 16+ times a year.

    Vikings don’t want Brees… shoot, they’ve got an absolutely fantastic QB situation as it is!
    The only QB the Vikings have under contract for ’18 is Kyle Sloter. That’s the 1st time I have heard a team that will see all 3 of it’s top QB’s contracts expire at the end of the season described as as having “an absolutely fantastic QB situation.”
    They can also take their pick of which one or two they want to keep. If they want to keep Keenum, they will. They’ll probably keep Bridgewater too, because who is going to offer him a big contract after missing two years? If you think the Vikings’ chosen guy is going to leave for another situation, you probably believe Brees is going to leave New Orleans.

  17. Don’t think for a second that horseface won’t be desperate enough to throw half of Denver at Brees. He’d do anything to try and mask his complete ineptitude at the QB position.

  18. Mike Florio, Why not include Buffalo on your list of potential offers to Brees? The Bills will be moving on from Tyrod Taylor this year and would likely prefer a veteran over a rookie under center.

  19. He could win in Denver, but that would be a bit odd since Peyton already did this. Arizona wouldn’t really be smart because the division is going to be tough. Only teams I could see it happen with are Minny, Jacksonville, or finish it up in NO.

  20. Unless Sean Payton is part of the deal, forget about it. Brees looked lost when Payton was suspended.

