Are Titans locked onto Mike Vrabel?

The New England connection could be connecting Houston with the team that moved from Houston two decades ago.

Jason Wolf of the Tennessean pegs Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as the “early favorite” to replace Mike Mularkey as coach of the Titans.

Once weather allowed interviews to commence, Tennessee spoke with Vrabel, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Rams offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur.

If Vrabel gets the job, he’d better have a solid plan for developing quarterback Marcus Mariota, since it’s Mariota’s failure to develop that likely got Mularkey fired. (Throwing the ball to a linebacker who periodically plays offense may not be enough.) Vrabel, who played for the Patriots while Titans G.M. Jon Robinson worked in the front office there, surely has a plan — and it’s possible the Titans had a plan when moving on from Mularkey.

Vrabel and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were believed to be the two finalists for the Colts job, and Vrabel generally is regarded as a coach on the rise.