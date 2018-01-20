Bill Belichick calls Patrick Chung one of the best players in the NFL

Getty Images

Most people listing the best players in the NFL would come up with a whole lot of names before they came to Patriots safety Patrick Chung. Bill Belichick would not.

Asked this week about Chung’s versatility and how his presence is helping the Patriots prepare for the Jaguars, Belichick was effusive with his praise.

“Chung, I’ve talked about Chung a lot,” Belichick said. “The guy is a really good football player. He’s one of the best players in the league, one of the best players on our team. He does a lot of things very well and has done them that way for a long time. We’re lucky we have him. He’s an outstanding player in all the things that he does. We put a lot on him, and he always comes through.”

Chung is in the second year of a three-year, $13.15 million contract and is under contract to the Patriots next season at a salary of just $2 million. If he’s one of the best players in the NFL, he may also be the best bargain in the NFL.