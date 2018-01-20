Blake Bortles has 19 million reasons to run, run, and run some more

Posted by Mike Florio on January 20, 2018, 8:21 AM EST
The one clear truth regarding the habits of Patriots coach Bill Belichick flows from his determination to take away what the opposing offense does best. The one clear truth regarding Sunday’s opponent for a berth in the Super Bowl? The best aspect of the Jacksonville offense traces to running the ball with rookie tailback Leonard Fournette.

Let’s assume that, unlike the Steelers, the Patriots will both try to take away Fournette and succeed. That will place responsibility for moving the ball in the hands of quarterback Blake Bortles.

Maybe Bortles can make the throws into the windows the Patriots will give him. (Stop laughing.) Regardless, he also should be ready to use not only his arm but also his legs.

Bortles rushed for 323 yards in the regular season, and against the Bills in the wild-card round he fared better on the ground (88 yards) than through the air (87).

While the Patriots surely will have a plan for Bortles opting to go mobile, the door is open for doing it in a creative way. As Chris Simms suggested on PFT Live after the win over Buffalo, the Jaguars should consider a Wildcat-style offense — with Bortles, not a running back, taking the snaps.

Remember what Miami running back Ronnie Brown did to the New England defense in 2008? He rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another under the seat-of-the-pants Wildcat plan hatched by a desperate Dolphins team that secured a 38-13 win at New England. That outcome proved the benefit of the element of surprise when facing the Patriots; on Sunday, if they simply aren’t ready for a different kind of Bortles, they may not be able to deal with him.

And here’s where it gets even more interesting. Bortles has a fifth-year option for 2018 at $19 million. If he finishes the year healthy, the team could cut him before the start of the league year in March and avoid that commitment — possibly re-signing him for less. But if he has any injury that prevents him from passing a physical before the start of the league year, they can’t cut him before the salary becomes fully guaranteed. Which guarantees he’d get $19 million for next season, at a minimum.

From a business standpoint, that reality could prompt the Jaguars to not throw caution to the wind by throwing Bortles’ body to the wolves. But if they want to advance against a franchise whose top dog is walking funny on an injured paw, the best way to do it could be to let the Patriots take away a Fournette-based rushing attack — and to repeatedly run the ball with quarterback Blake Bortles via a read-option attack that induces the New England defenders to swarm Fournette, and that allows Bortles to run to where the other guys aren’t, with the kind of Elway-copter reckless abandon that the circumstances (both football and financial) will dictate.

4 responses to “Blake Bortles has 19 million reasons to run, run, and run some more

  1. Teams generally don’t let their salary cap/financial guy make the game plan for a Championship game.

    Lost in the shuffle of last week’s games was Roethlisberger’s absolute annihilation of the vaunted Jaguars secondary. Meanwhile, the Patriots pass defense has been very good for the past few weeks. Gilmore and Butler are a formidable duo at corner. McCourty, Chung and Harmon have been solid at safety.
  4. There’s an awful lot of chatter out there about Tom Coughlin’s “mastery” of BB and the Pats. What that doesn’t take into account is that the Patriots are football’s number one team at learning from the past. When it became clear that there was a Ravens/Giants/Rex Ryan playbook on how to frustrate TB12 — and every team in the AFC East and Else was drafting and signing FA front four monsters — Brady at the tender age of his mid-thirties went on a hard training regimen to creat TB12.v.3.0 — the one who can move in the pocket, extend plays, and even take off now and again if the contain breaks down. Coughlin never saw this version. Long article in SI about how TB12 was every day working on moving in the pocket, during which he admitted “The concept of extending plays never occured to me before.” (!) The Ravens, Colts, and Seahawks sure saw the difference in the playoffs in Jan and Feb 2015. There wasn’t enough of an O-line the next year to get past the Ponies, though he was one play away from an overtime on the road, despite getting hammered all night (as he was against the Hawks and Falcons in the SBs as well). Certainly without the new version of TB12, the one who is not like Dan Marino, just a tree back there waiting to zing away — the Pats would not have come back and withstood the Falcons. So Coughlin’s old school front four up the middle pressure like the Strahan/Tuck Giants won’t be enough.

    It’s not like the pats aren’t tough, like they’re all so sophisticated, they can’t take a pounding. Nonsense. They have been playing first and second tier D’s all season. Every team in the AFC East, and all their schedule against the NFC South this year had tier 1 and 2 D’s coming after TB12 all year! Titans as well. I’m unconcerned about the big tough Jags D. McDaniel’s has also learned a great deal about how teams come after the Patriot’s offense. Much more concerned about the hand injury.

