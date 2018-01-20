Eagles’ Mychal Kendricks, Vikings’ Eric Kendricks not speaking this week

Getty Images

Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks are brothers, and close enough that they speak often during the season. But not this week.

Mychal said he and Eric talked a lot the week before the last regular-season meeting between their two teams. But on Sunday, when they’re meeting with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Mychal said he hasn’t talked to Eric and has no plans to, maybe not even for a post-game handshake.

“None of that has gone down this week,” Mychal Kendricks said. “I don’t see it happening before the game or after the game or Saturday night. This is the biggest game of our lives to this date and nothing else matters.”

Mychal did say that the two will eventually talk, once the adrenaline has worn off. And he added that, “whoever loses, it’s going to be messed up.”