Rex Burkhead was the Patriot who accidentally injured Tom Brady’s hand

NFL quarterbacks are off-limits to contact in practice, so it’s unusual for a quarterback to suffer an injury on the practice field. So how did Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hurt his right hand in practice this week?

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, it was running back Rex Burkhead who accidentally ran helmet-first into Brady’s throwing hand, causing a cut that required stitches. The report says there was “blood all over the place.”

Nonetheless, everyone is expecting Brady to play on Sunday against the Jaguars. The question is whether he’ll be affected by the injury, perhaps needing to wear a glove on his throwing hand, as he has said in the past he prefers not to do even in cold weather.

Burkhead himself is questionable for Sunday’s game after missing last week’s game against the Titans. He missed six games in the regular season but is a solid contributor on both offense and special teams when healthy.