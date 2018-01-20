Schwartz could still end up the coach in Arizona

Getty Images

No one seems to know why the Giants never interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the head-coaching job. In Arizona, no one seems to know who the Cardinals will hire to be the team’s next head coach.

It still could be Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz was interviewed once for the job, and after Sunday’s game against the Vikings, he can be interviewed again, win or lose. Others who are still coaching and who have been interviewed once and can be interviewed, win or lose, after Sunday include Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.

DeFilippo’s contract is expiring; he can take any job with any team for 2018. Flores is expected to become the next defensive coordinator in New England, unless he gets the job in Arizona.

Five years ago, the Cardinals were the last team to hire a new coach, settling on Bruce Arians. The Cardinals seem to be in no hurry this time, opting to make the best hire instead of the quickest.