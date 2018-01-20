Tom Brady reportedly will start on Sunday

AP

Relax, Patriots fans. Sort of.

To no surprise, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will start on Sunday, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Brady gashed his hand when it struck the helmet of running back Rex Burkhead, requiring stitches. Brady didn’t practice on Thursday, and he practiced on a limited basis on Friday.

Whether he’ll play is one thing; whether he’ll play as well as he normally does is another. Brady wore gloves all week after the injury, but he said late last month that he’s more comfortable throwing a football without a glove. Thus, if he’s wearing a glove on Sunday, there’s reason to believe he’s less than 100 percent.