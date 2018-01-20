Tom Brady’s hand injury has bettors putting money on the Jaguars

Getty Images

Most people seem to agree that the hand injury Tom Brady suffered in practice this week won’t keep him from playing well on Sunday. But not everyone in Las Vegas is so sure.

The betting action in Las Vegas has mostly been on the Jaguars since the Patriots announced that Brady was getting medical attention on his throwing hand. The point spread, which opened with the Patriots as 9-point favorites and moved to 9.5 points, is now either 7 or 7.5 points at six major Vegas sports books.

That doesn’t mean bettors have inside information that Brady, who’s listed as questionable, won’t be able to play. But it does indicate that bettors think Brady might be a little less accurate than usual on Sunday, or that Patriots coach Bill Belichick will play it safe with Brady and not have him pass a lot if the Patriots take an early lead.

So if you’re one of those people who is certain Brady’s hand will be fine and he’ll play as well as ever and beat the Jaguars easily on Sunday, now is the time to put some money on the Patriots.