Troops with access to USO Centers will be able to see Sunday’s games

With the American Forces Network off the air due to the federal government shutdown, the easiest way for U.S. troops deployed overseas to watch the AFC and NFC title games has evaporated. But some will still be able to see it.

Via NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, troops can watch tomorrow’s games at USO Centers overseas through NFL GamePass for free.

That doesn’t cover troops without access to USO Centers. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has been working on finding ways for those members of the armed forces to watch the games.

That’s good, and hopefully that will be effective. Deep ties exist between football and the military, and it would be a shame for men and women who are thousands of miles from family and friends and who have been looking forward to six hours of semi-normalcy to not be able to watch the AFC and NFC Championship games.