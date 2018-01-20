Vikings gobble up trademarks for the slogans of a special season

Getty Images

The Vikings have been working hard this month, both on the field and off it.

As explained by Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, the Vikings have applied for various federal trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in the aftermath of Sunday’s demon-exorcising last-second win over the Saints.

They’ve filed three separate applications for trademarks based on “Minneapolis Miracle” (coined in the moment by Paul Allen of the Vikings Radio Network) and one for “Minnesota Miracle.” Earlier this month, the Vikings filed for trademark protection of the phrase “Bring It Home,” the mantra that the team unveiled for a postseason that could end with the Vikings becoming the first team to qualify for a Super Bowl played in its home stadium.

Of course, the Vikings won’t reap the full benefit of those phrases unless they find a way to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. Maybe that game will spark another slogan or two on which the Vikings can try to squat next week, as long as it’s not something like “sometimes you’re the steak, sometimes you’re the cheese” or “six-time NFC finalists since 1977” or “close but still no cigar” or “at least we tried” or “why go to the Super Bowl only to lose to the Patriots?”