AFN will televise Conference Championship games to troops throughout the world

Getty Images

The government shutdown ultimately won’t shut out U.S. troops stationed overseas.

According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, American Forces Network will indeed broadcast the AFC and NFC Championship games for service members around the world.

McCarthy doesn’t specify what transpired to allow the games to be televised; as of Saturday, AFN had been knocked offline by the shutdown of the federal government. McCarthy previously explained that troops with access to USO Centers would be able to see Jaguars-Patriots and Vikings-Eagles through the NFL Game Pass feature.

Regardless of how it happened, it happened. And that’s good news for our men and women who are currently doing critically important jobs thousands of miles from home and/or in harm’s way. They deserve to enjoy something many of them surely have been looking forward to, and they will.