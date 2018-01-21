Andrew Sendejo, Adam Thielen are active; Dannell Ellerbe is inactive

Getty Images

The Vikings will have safety Andrew Sendejo and wide receiver Adam Thielen as expected.

Sendejo was diagnosed with a concussion during Minnesota’s victory over New Orleans but cleared protocol. Thielen has a lower back injury that Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported are “slight” fractures. Thielen took a hit from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during the third-quarter of last week’s game.

The Vikings had listed Sendejo and Thielen as questionable.

Minnesota again has Sam Bradford as the backup quarterback to Case Keenum with Teddy Bridgewater inactive.

The Vikings’ other inactives are defensive end Tashawn Bower, running back Mack Brown, center Cornelius Edison, offensive guard Danny Isidora, quarterback Kyle Sloter and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee).

The Eagles will not have starting middle linebacker Dannell Ellerbe. He was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. That means Najee Goode will play in the team’s base defense.

Philadelphia’s other inactives are offensive lineman Will Beatty, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and running back Wendell Smallwood.

Destiny Vaeao will serve as the fourth defensive tackle after the Eagles went with only three players at the position last week.