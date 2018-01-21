Andrew Sendejo leaves with calf injury

AP

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has had a rough postseason. He left last week’s divisional-round game with a concussion.

The team listed him as questionable in its final status report for this week’s game, but Sendejo cleared concussion protocol and started.

Now, he’s out with a calf injury.

The Vikings list him as doubtful to return, and he remained on the sideline to start the second half as the Eagles marched down to the field to yet another score.

Philadelphia leads 31-7 with 10:05 remaining in the third quarter.