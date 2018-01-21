Barry Church on Gronk hit: I was just trying to play football

Posted by Josh Alper on January 21, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
The Patriots lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to a head injury in the second quarter when Gronkowski took a shot to the head from Jaguars safety Barry Church while he was trying to reel in a Tom Brady pass.

Church was penalized for the hit and said after the game that he tried to hit Gronkowski in the proper zone, but that it is “nearly impossible” while “going 100 miles an hour” on the field.

“I just tried to dislodge the ball,” Church said in the locker room after the game. “He’s a big dude and I was just trying to dislodge the ball, but I guess they felt it was too high of a hit. I hope he’s healthy. I know he didn’t come back so I hope he’s alright. It was a tough call, but you have to go with what they call. It’s the toughest play in football, if you go low for the knees you are considered a dirty player and if you go high, they throw the flag at you. It’s a bang-bang play and I was just trying to play football. I tried to lead with my shoulder.”

The Patriots got a 32-yard pass interference call on cornerback A.J. Bouye one play later and went on to score their first touchdown of the game on that possession.

  1. ” but I guess they felt it was too high of a hit.”

    targeting the opposing player’s helmet, deliberately making a helmet-to-helmet hit… in order to take out a key player… is not ju ju. It’s crap.

  2. We’ve seen a lot worse than that. That picture is pretty good evidence that while there was head contact, it was also a shot to the shoulder and chest given the angle Church and Gronk hit.

  4. As a Patriots fan I do not think it was a deliberately dirty hit it was just an unfortunate one. Just hoping Gronk is okay for the Super Bowl we will need him.

  8. Horrible call led with his shoulder pads Gronkowski put his head down that’s when it was head to head refs are undefeated when the cheaters play

  9. Church ain’t fooling anyone with his cheap, deliberate shot to the helmet of Gronk.

    Jags played hard, but they couldn’t back up the trash talk. Don’t say it, if you can’t back it up.

  10. There seems to be an easy way to start eliminating people – hit them in the head – take the 15 yard penalty and put them into the concussion protocol – unless you are a Seattle Seahawk or a Carolina Panther quarterback and decide on your own to skip the tent – you are out for the rest of the game. NFL needs to fix this.

  11. Definitely deserved a flag but was in no way intentional. Gronk is a big dude that is tough to bring down and the defender put a shoulder high and helmets collided. If he wanted to go helmet to helmet and take Gronk out it would have been easier and less painful to do it without slamming into that big body.

  14. They can’t alter this rule soon enough! Helmet to helmet on a defenseless player and you are out! Right now the guy getting hit is out for health reasons!? This encourages cheap shots on star players!

  15. All the photos clearly show Church leading with this shoulder and making contact with Gronkowski’s chest. It looked like a clear cut football hit and no helmet to helmet contact.

  18. Old school players would have crippled Church for his obvious intent to concuss Gronkowski. Refs call a 15 yard penalty; Jacksonville players and fans call it unfair. I am not a Patriot fan but the play was a BS attempt to injure a player. Church should have been ejected if not suspended for as long as his victim cannot play! I guess Jacksonville endorses such cheap shot plays. Tom Coughlin should be ashamed, but I guess winning is more important than a player’s long term health.

  19. Ramsey should shut his big mouth before playing in ANY game, and none of the jaguars could cover Gronkowski, so they took him out of the game. That was no accident. But the GOAT overcomes anything and everything.

    #notdone

  20. scenario: I coach a team to, as soon as possible, target key players heads.
    downside: 15 yard penalty
    upside: strategic benefit of eliminating a key player

    Yeah. what can go wrong?

  21. “I guess they felt it was too high of a hit”?
    Come on. When you hit a 6’8″ guy in the helmet with your helmet and a loud *crack* is heard, you get the flag every time. This isn’t rocket science.

    This is why I knew the Pats would come back in that game — Jags defenders were making costly penalties and patting themselves on the back for it. That’s something teams learn once they’ve been to the playoffs – stupid penalties get your team eliminated vs smart opponents.

  22. suncawy says:
    January 21, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Montana is still the greatest since he played in the era when football was still football. And he was undefeated in Super Bowls.
    —-
    Didn’t you predict a Jags/Vikings SB?

    Are you ever right about anything?

  23. “I was just trying to play football”….by leading with the crown of my helmet. Church has been around way long enough to know better. Cheap shot. The good news is that Gronk has a couple of weeks to recover. Th bad news: Church will be watching the Super Bowl from his couch,while he opens his wallet for the fine.

  24. I wonder when we will see the first time a third string linebacker targets a “Gronk” to purpose;y put him in concussion protocol to get him out of the game? What’s the cost? A 15 yard penalty and a $30k fine? Would that be worth getting rid of a top tier player for 3 quarters or more?

  25. I watched the play, Church ( he should go sometime ) approached Gronk with his head and kept head up going into Gronk’s helmet.

    I make that play? I know my hat is going to hit his. I’m looking right at him. I’m gonna whack ’em good, ‘cuz I’m a tough guy.

    &%$#@! cheap, deliberate shot

  26. erripet says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm
    Horrible call led with his shoulder pads Gronkowski put his head down that’s when it was head to head refs are undefeated when the cheaters play

    If you think it’s a horrible call, then there’s no doubt it was not. Never been right yet in an amazing run of misfires. Can’t wait for this week’s Super Bowl prediction…

  27. rugolin says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    All the photos clearly show Church leading with this shoulder and making contact with Gronkowski’s chest. It looked like a clear cut football hit and no helmet to helmet contact.

    _____________________________

    So what was it then,that sounded just like 2 helmets smacking together? Come on,dude. It was a helmet-to- helmet hit. Everyone saw and heard it.

  28. I’m not a professional football player, but I bet you $1,000 that I’d given 100 chances to hit Gronk in the midsection while he extends for a ball, I could hit my target 98 times and manage 0 head to head shots. I’m not buying this whining that professional athletes can’t manage to hit the 4’ target from thighs to chest

  29. It was a dirty hit but in the end it didn’t matter. Expect that big envelope from the league this week.

  30. Normally Gronk commits blatant offensive pass interference ,which is never flagged,and that hit doesn’t happen. Love seeing the snowflake Pats fans complain about a normal football hit.

  32. Dirty play. But apparently NE can’t be fouled on or it is the “refs aiding them.”

    So much mental gymnastics by sad Pat hating trolls.

  34. It wasnt a dirty play but helmet to helmet on a receiver is a penalty and that is a rule. Gronk didnt catch the ball if he was a runner then its not a penalty but it is on a receiver. I know people dont like New England but thats the rule and it was definitely called right

  35. canadapackers says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    There seems to be an easy way to start eliminating people – hit them in the head – take the 15 yard penalty and put them into the concussion protocol – unless you are a Seattle Seahawk or a Carolina Panther quarterback and decide on your own to skip the tent – you are out for the rest of the game. NFL needs to fix this.
    ————————-

    They need to start ejecting players for helmet to helmet. Come on, NFL. Act like you give a damn about player safety.

  36. These are just tough calls when these players are playing so fast and have a very small strike zone that is moving. If Church hits Gronk in the hip at the wrong angle he ends up like Ryan Shazier.

  37. They need to start ejecting players for helmet to helmet. Come on, NFL. Act like you give a damn about player safety.

    1 0 Rate This

    So Gronk should have been tossed for his punk like sucker punch….right. Cant have it both ways..oh wait you can if you are the Pats….smdfh

  38. Church is full of it. He lead with his head and came in with his arms pinned back like a missile. He didn’t even try to wrap him up either! Just full on with his head right into Gronkowski’s head.

  39. He targeted his helmet then slapped him in the head and then kneed him him in the head, all after gronk was down . he’s a piece of garbage that should have been ejected

  41. Well. Good job playing football. You definitely played football on that hit. It was a scumbag hit but you definitely played football.

  42. The NFL has to address these strategic headhunters. We all saw Thomas Davis take out Davante Adams with a head shot away from the ball. The NFL needs to have immediate ejections called from NY. There was a similar shot taken in the NFC championship game.

  43. Gronk was lowering his head and body as the defender came in. You can’t expect defensive players to adjust in milleseconds to an offensive player lowering his body. More of today’s football giving advantages to Offense. This is not the NFL that the great Joe Montana played in. When does the defense gain an advantage NFL? Right, never.

  45. Football is getting way too soft. That’s why the ratings are down. Get rid of the concussion protocol. Soft

  48. So after he drills him in the head with the helmet to helmet hit he gets up arguing the call and then hits him in the head again with his legs.

    Idiot

  50. golforepar says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:12 pm
    They can’t alter this rule soon enough! Helmet to helmet on a defenseless player and you are out! Right now the guy getting hit is out for health reasons!? This encourages cheap shots on star players!
    ——————-

    This is actually good example why they need to be careful about putting in any hair trigger rules.

    That was definately a penalty so the flag was warranted. But it was not an intentionally dirty play so throwing Church out of the game would not have been warranted. So a hair trigger rule would cause an over response.

  51. “Normally Gronk commits blatant offensive pass interference ,which is never flagged,and that hit doesn’t happen. Love seeing the snowflake Pats fans complain about a normal football hit.”

    LOL.

    This guy watches lots of pats games. LOL

  52. “Normally Gronk commits blatant offensive pass interference ,which is never flagged,and that hit doesn’t happen. Love seeing the snowflake Pats fans complain about a normal football hit.”

    LOL.

    This guy watches lots of pats games. LOL

  53. Best post after the AFCCG:

    truthprofessor says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:32 pm
    Jacksonville was called for:
    – 1 False Start
    – 1 Delay of Game
    – 1 Illegal Shift
    – 1 Offensive Hold (Wise was tackled. The Patriots declined the penalty, due to a sack)
    – 1 Unnecessary Roughness (the obvious helmet-to-helmet on Gronkowski)
    – 2 Defensive Pass Interference penalties (Bouye hand fighting down the sideline, & Ramsey grabbing Cooks around the neck)

    Every single call was completely obvious.

    Done and Done.
    Back JAx with you all

  54. Sadly ,this is a career ending injury for Gronk. There is no way he will be able to make coherent responses in a concussion evaluation.

  55. Barry’s a good player, and I don’t think it wan an intentionally dirty hit, but it was clearly an illegal hit. I think the league should consider a rules change such that if a player is knocked out of a game with what is deemed an illegal hit, the offending player should be removed from the game until the injured player is able to return. I think that would go a long way toward reducing these kinds of hits.

  60. @nhpats

    Didn’t you predict a Jags/Vikings SB?

    Are you ever right about anything?
    —————————————————-

    Yeah, your i’m right that Brady and Belichick are not the GOAT, when you have to resort to cheating to win
    and I know who you are and where you live.

  61. “Gronk was lowering his head and body as the defender came in. You can’t expect defensive players to adjust in milleseconds to an offensive player lowering his body. More of today’s football giving advantages to Offense. This is not the NFL that the great Joe Montana played in. When does the defense gain an advantage NFL? Right, never.”

    Its a good thing you wear a helmet daily.

  62. ’d be dirtier if he launched his forearm at the back of the guy’s head after the play was over.

    That doesn’t count because gronk is not a dirty player and white was holding him so he deserved it .. or so they say

