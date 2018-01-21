Brawl breaks out among tailgating Eagles fans hours before kickoff

Getty Images

The NFC Championship Game is a couple hours away, but we already have some hitting in the parking lots.

Tailgating Eagles fans brawled outside Lincoln Financial Field, requiring Philadelphia police officers and Pennsylvania State troopers to break it up, NJ.com reports. One fan with blood streaming down his face was handcuffed and led away.

It was unclear what led to the fight. Reporters on the scene said everyone involved appeared to be wearing Eagles gear, so it did not seem to be a matter of fights erupting between fans of rival teams, as happens too often at NFL games.

There is no immediate word on how many fans were arrested.