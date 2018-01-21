Department of Defense deemed AFN “essential activities”

As of Saturday, the government shutdown was due to prevent U.S. troops stationed overseas from enjoying the AFC and NFC Championship games. As of Sunday, that changed.

So what happened? Here’s the explanation, from Ms. Dana W. White, Chief Department of Defense spokesperson: “Despite the government shutdown, DoD determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities.  We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad. Congress must come to a resolution, support our troops and pass a budget soon.”

The problem arose from the fact that the shutdown resulted in the immediate furlough of key employees at the American Forces Network. With the involvement of the NFL, which has for decades maintained a strong relationship with the military, the appropriate revisions were made to ensure that the CBS and FOX feeds of Sunday’s games will make it through AFN to the men and women who sacrifice much of their own liberties to defend ours.

Whatever the outcomes of today’s games, this is the best news of all.

  4. There is also the fact that if an agency has money’s still leftover from the 1st quarter they can use those monies to continue operations. EPA has already told there employees that they will be working all next week even if the government is shut down.

  6. The national guard (the picture in this article) is state funded. The state government didn’t shut down, the us government did. The state still has television.

  7. This is the best outcome for the nfl’s continued exploitation of the military to support their advertising agenda.

  8. A good morale booster for deployed service members, although the stupid Public Service Announcements on AFN are enough to drive anyone crazy. That said, I think it is worth pointing out that this access primarily benefits support personnel. The combat mission in Afghanistan ended in 2014, and only SOF personnel on CT missions engage in combat operations in Afghanistan; they are a small minority of the service members deployed in Afghanistan. The trigger pullers from the SOF and conventional communities that are deployed in Iraq and Syria are almost certainly in locations that do not have internet access, but they are too busy to worry about watching football games.

