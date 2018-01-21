Department of Defense deemed AFN “essential activities”

Getty Images

As of Saturday, the government shutdown was due to prevent U.S. troops stationed overseas from enjoying the AFC and NFC Championship games. As of Sunday, that changed.

So what happened? Here’s the explanation, from Ms. Dana W. White, Chief Department of Defense spokesperson: “Despite the government shutdown, DoD determined the operational necessity of television and radio broadcasts constitutes them as essential activities. We will continue to find solutions to support our troops at home and abroad. Congress must come to a resolution, support our troops and pass a budget soon.”

The problem arose from the fact that the shutdown resulted in the immediate furlough of key employees at the American Forces Network. With the involvement of the NFL, which has for decades maintained a strong relationship with the military, the appropriate revisions were made to ensure that the CBS and FOX feeds of Sunday’s games will make it through AFN to the men and women who sacrifice much of their own liberties to defend ours.

Whatever the outcomes of today’s games, this is the best news of all.