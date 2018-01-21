Eagles looking good with 24-7 halftime lead

AP

The Vikings made it look easy in taking a 7-0 lead, but the Eagles shrugged their shoulders and said, “Whatever you can do, we can do better.”

Philadelphia answered and answered and answered and answered again. The Eagles have scored 24 unanswered points, taking a 24-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. Oh, and the Eagles get the second-half kickoff, too.

It is looking like Philadelphia vs. New England in the Super Bowl unless the Vikings have another comeback in them.

The Eagles have forced two takeaways of Case Keenum. Cornerback Patrick Robinson returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown after Chris Long hit the quarterback’s arm with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter. With Minnesota threatening in the second quarter, at the Philadelphia 16, Derek Barnett had a strip-sack of Keenum with Long recovering.

The Eagles scored on their next possession on a 53-yard pass from Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery, who beat Terence Newman.

They added a 38-yard field goal from Jake Elliott on the final play of the first half as the Vikings look nothing like the league’s top-rated defense.

Philadelphia gained 242 yards in the first half, with Foles completing 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz has five catches for 76 yards, and Jeffery has added three for 70.

Keenum is 15-of-23 for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Stefon Diggs has five catches for 50 yards.