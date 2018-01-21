Eagles take first lead at 14-7 with long drive

AP

And just like that, the Eagles have their first lead.

After tying the game on Patrick Robinson‘s pick-six, the Eagles forced a Minnesota three-and-out. The Eagles scored their second touchdown in a 7:49 span, with the offense getting in the end zone this time.

The Eagles went 75 yards in 12 plays. Tight end Zach Ertz converted two third downs. He caught an 11-yard pass from Nick Foles on third-and-10, the first third down of 10 yards or longer the Eagles have converted since Carson Wentz injured his knee.

Ertz also had a 6-yard reception on third-and-one from the Minnesota 17.

LeGarrette Blount then bulled his way into the end zone from 11 yards out with 13:37 remaining in the second quarter.

The Eagles crowd is back into it with their team now winning 14-7.