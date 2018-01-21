Falcons hire Greg Knapp as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Falcons have settled on a new quarterbacks coach.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News reports that the team has added Greg Knapp to Dan Quinn’s coaching staff. Bush Hamdan had the job last season, but has moved on to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

It will be Knapp’s second stint in Atlanta and his second time on a coaching staff with Quinn, who was in Seattle when Knapp was the Seahawks offensive coordinator in 2009. Knapp was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons from 2004-2006 and most recently worked for the Broncos as quarterbacks coach from 2013-2016.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and former Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey also met with the Falcons about the job.

Atlanta’s offense took a step backward after leading the league in scoring during the 2016 season. Some felt offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who replaced Kyle Shanahan, was at fault, but Quinn said last week that he believes the blame shouldn’t be placed on one person.