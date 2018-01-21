Giants will have “philosophical and method shift” to drafting this year

AP

One of the first moves Dave Gettleman made after he was hired as the Giants General Manager in December was to fire vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross.

That move was part of what is shaping up to be a major change to the way the Giants approach the draft. A Giants source told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that “nothing’s going to stay the same” with how the Giants scout and select players and Gettleman confirmed that things are going to be different this time around.

“We’re gonna have what I call a philosophical and method shift on how we operate, yes,” Gettleman said. “The philosophy is the way of looking at players, and the method is how we set up the draft board. … My goal here is to just to do a better job to improve the evaluation process, to make it more concise, make it more clear as to the types of players we are looking for and we want to draft.”

Gettleman was predictably tight-lipped about exactly how things will change, but said the new board will provide “not only a vertical view but also a horizontal view” of how players compare to one another. He also plans to make further changes to the scouting process after this year’s draft in hopes of more successful hauls than the Giants had in Jerry Reese’s final years running the personnel department.