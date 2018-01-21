Glove or no glove is the key question for Tom Brady on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2018, 10:03 AM EST
Getty Images

There’s no question that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play on Sunday. The only question left is whether he’ll play with a glove on his throwing hand.

There’s been no clarity in this regard, with reports hinting that he could wear a glove, that he will wear a glove, and that he won’t wear a glove.

The one thing that’s known: He’d prefer not to wear a glove.

“Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit,” Brady said late last month, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It didn’t go too well. I think it’s better without.”

Brady suffered a cut on his right hand on Wednesday when it was struck by the helmet of teammate Rex Burkhead. He didn’t practice at all on Thursday due to the injury, which resulted in the placement of stitches in the hand.

24 responses to “Glove or no glove is the key question for Tom Brady on Sunday

  3. Isn’t there some thin glove technology he can wear that’s like a second skin? That’s really thin and strong?

  4. Patriots fans wish the Patriots had Aaron Rodgers instead of Tom Brady. They are envious of my Packers.

  6. The NFL better check the glove out to make sure it is legal. It might be a high tech glove that increases hand pressure on hard footballs. You never know about NE.

  8. Spoiler alert. Doesn’t matter he throws 4 TD then the media gushes about his miraculous performance for the next week prior to talking about how he is to GOAT of all sports. Non-pats fans vomit.

  9. It makes no difference, glove or no glove. The Patriots will pick this weakling defense apart. The Jaguars will be lucky if Belichick let’s them score a field goal out of kindness. Tommy is going to pick this team apart mercilessly. Bank on it. I can’t even pronounce “Jaguars” in the same sentence with the Patriots and not laugh hysterically.

  11. Prediction – he starts with the glove on and struggles.

    After halftime, he comes out sans glove and dominates the second half…

  12. yooperman says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:15 am

    The NFL better check the glove out to make sure it is legal. It might be a high tech glove that increases hand pressure on hard footballs. You never know about NE.
    ————————————————————————————

    Everyone saw enough evidence to demonstrate that Tom Brady does much better with properly inflated footballs.

    This was proven during that January 18, 2015 game against the Colts where the NFL switched the footballs of both teams out at halftime after the weather lowered the PSI below 12.50 PSI. During that game Brady only managed to score 17 points by halftime. After the officials fixed the football problem Brady went on to score 28 points in the 2nd half of the game. The Patriots won that game with a final score of 45 to 7.

    The same thing was proven again in in every game since…when the NFL started making sure that footballs didn’t drop PSI during games…Brady and the Patriots went on a tear and won 2 of the next 3 Superbowls. The Patriots are now in the Playoffs and are fighting for a chance to win 3 out of 4 Superbowls since the NFL discovered that weather problem.

  13. Rodgers might be the most naturally gifted QB to ever play the game…but he ain’t Tom Brady. I’d rather have a guy who runs like a baby giraffe but has a computer on his shoulders than some pouty dbag that can sling it 50 yrd on a rope but falls apart in the clutch. For 10 years, we’ve been hearing how the team around him sucks and that’s the only reason he doesn’t have 10 rings. Newsflash: the absolute greatest QBs make the entire team better.

  20. Tommy could have a foam finger on each hand and still blow this pretend nfl team out of the water.

  24. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Patriots fans wish…
    _______________________________

    …the Pats win and the Eagles dispatch the Vikings. Not because the Vikings aren’t a likeable team (they are) but because Philthy fans are eminently preferable to sad little purples with their GB inferiority complex. We have enough fake Pats fans lame trolling without having to suffer the purples too.

