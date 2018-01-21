Glove or no glove is the key question for Tom Brady on Sunday

Getty Images

There’s no question that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will play on Sunday. The only question left is whether he’ll play with a glove on his throwing hand.

There’s been no clarity in this regard, with reports hinting that he could wear a glove, that he will wear a glove, and that he won’t wear a glove.

The one thing that’s known: He’d prefer not to wear a glove.

“Early in my career I tried using a glove on my throwing hand a little bit,” Brady said late last month, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “It didn’t go too well. I think it’s better without.”

Brady suffered a cut on his right hand on Wednesday when it was struck by the helmet of teammate Rex Burkhead. He didn’t practice at all on Thursday due to the injury, which resulted in the placement of stitches in the hand.