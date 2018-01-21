Greg Olsen, Benjamin Watson, J.J. Watt named Man of the Year finalists

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt have been named finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes excellence both on the field and off.

Olsen has founded charitable organizations that work for breast cancer research and for treatment for children with heart disease. Olsen’s mother is a breast cancer survivor and his son was born with a congenital heart defect.

Watson’s One More Foundation works to combat human trafficking, modern day slavery and other forms of violence against the poor.

Watt led an effort to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief that saw more than $37 million in donations.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient will be announced on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.