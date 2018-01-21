Jack Del Rio reportedly leading candidate for Giants defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Giants are expected to hire Pat Shurmur as their next head coach and he’s reportedly interested in adding a former NFL head coach to run his defense.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Jack Del Rio is the “leading candidate” to become the Giants defensive coordinator. Del Rio was fired by the Raiders this month after three years as the head coach in Oakland.

Steve Spagnuolo has run the defense for the Giants for the last three years and he ended the 2017 season as the team’s interim head coach after Ben McAdoo was fired. Spagnuolo interviewed with the team for the permanent job before they settled on Shurmur as the man they want to run the team in 2018 and beyond.

Del Rio is owed $6 million a year from the Raiders for the next three years and Mortensen reports that payment will be offset by any salary he receives from the Giants.