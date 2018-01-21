Jaguars not happy with discrepancy in penalties

Getty Images

The Jaguars had six penalties for 98 yards. The Patriots had one for 10 yards, a hold on a kickoff.

According to NFL Research, it was the fewest penalties called on one team in a playoff game since the 2011 AFC Championship when the Patriots had one penalty against the Ravens.

The Jaguars were not happy.

“The stats speak for themselves,” Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye wanted Stephon Gilmore called for pass interference against Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook on a fourth-down pass late in the game and Patriots receiver Danny Amendola called for head-butting safety Tashaun Gipson after a play in the third quarter.

“I was pissed because I seen Amendola head-butt the hell out of Gip in front of the ref, and you all don’t call nothing?” Bouye said. “It don’t make no sense, man; it’s a lot of stuff that don’t make no sense. I have a lot of respect for these people in this locker room. They kept fighting; we all kept fighting. We knew there was stuff we couldn’t control and we kept it close.”

The Jaguars were called for two defensive pass interference penalties against the Patriots, including a 32-yarder against Bouye that led to a touchdown. During the regular season, Jacksonville was called for an NFL-low five defensive pass interference penalties and had the fewest total defensive penalties with nine.

“You all see it,” Bouye said of the officiating Sunday. “I got players hitting me up in the NFL saying the same thing. But at the end of the day, we can’t put the blame on [officials]. We didn’t execute good enough. [The Patriots] executed good enough.”