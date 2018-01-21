Jaguars pad lead to 17-10 to start second half

The Jaguars took knees before the end of the first half, to protect a lead. And once they got the ball to start the second half, they added to it.

The Jaguars just got a 54-yard field goal from Josh Lambo to push the lead to 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

They also chewed another 4:37 off the clock with the nine-play drive, as they continue to play patiently. Now it’s a matter of whether the Patriots are able to move the ball against them.

The Patriots announced that tight end Rob Gronkowski was questionable to return to the game with a head injury. He remained in the locker room getting concussion tests when play resumed in the third quarter.

Gronkowski took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jaguars safety Barry Church late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have injury concerns of their own, as well. Left tackle Cam Robinson is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Josh Wells on the drive that led to the field goal.

11 responses to “Jaguars pad lead to 17-10 to start second half

  2. Jaguars are playing great. Not sure why Patriots are forcing it to Cooks. He has been their lowest completion percentage receiver.

  4. once jags start playing not to lose, the patriots will take control. teams always get too conservative with the lead

  5. Somebody please explain to me. If Goodell and the league hates the Patriots then why do the haters say Goodell and the refs are against opposing teams of the Patriots? Typical lib reasoning and thinking by the pats haters

  7. Waiting for more of the usual bogus pass interference calls to help tom brady.

    Unwatchable product.

  8. GO JAGS!! i think this team has the right stuff to beat both the pats and refs.

    But we’ll see. Refs always bring it in the 4th.

  10. The Chargers would have been in the playoffs if they kept Lambo instead of starting that revolving door of failed kickers. How many games did they lose this year on missed FGs at the last second?

  11. Steve Painter says:
    January 21, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Somebody please explain to me. If Goodell and the league hates the Patriots then why do the haters say Goodell and the refs are against opposing teams of the Patriots? Typical lib reasoning and thinking by the pats haters

    ———————————————-

    The league doesn’t hate the Patriots but they have their hands full dealing with incorrigible cheaters. Most of the referees calls are in Gillette Stadium with the most generous home cooking of any team.

