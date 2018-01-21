Jaguars pad lead to 17-10 to start second half

Getty Images

The Jaguars took knees before the end of the first half, to protect a lead. And once they got the ball to start the second half, they added to it.

The Jaguars just got a 54-yard field goal from Josh Lambo to push the lead to 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

They also chewed another 4:37 off the clock with the nine-play drive, as they continue to play patiently. Now it’s a matter of whether the Patriots are able to move the ball against them.

The Patriots announced that tight end Rob Gronkowski was questionable to return to the game with a head injury. He remained in the locker room getting concussion tests when play resumed in the third quarter.

Gronkowski took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jaguars safety Barry Church late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars have injury concerns of their own, as well. Left tackle Cam Robinson is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by Josh Wells on the drive that led to the field goal.