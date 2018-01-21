Jaguars take a 14-3 lead with physical offense

AP

We knew the Jaguars could deliver some shots with their defense.

But they’re also playing physically on offense, and it’s working.

Running back Leonard Fournette just plowed into the end zone for a 14-3 lead over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The Jaguars are doing a smart job of spreading the ball around (targeting seldom-used parts such as running back Corey Grant), but mostly they’re willing to get into big-people personnel packages and hand it to the No. 4 overall pick.

Fournette has nine carries for 38 yards so far, and with quarterback Blake Bortles playing an efficient game (12-of-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown), the Jaguars have some confidence.

They’re also creating problems for the Patriots with their defense, limiting them to 81 yards and three first downs in their first 16 plays.