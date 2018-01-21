Jaguars take the lead on Blake Bortles touchdown pass

Getty Images

The Jaguars are willing to slow-play this one, and so far it’s working.

Taking few chances offensively and playing their normal solid defense, they just took a 7-3 lead on the Patriots early in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game.

Blake Bortles hit tight end Marcedes Lewis for the score, which capped an impressive seven-play, 76-yard drive.

The big chunk play was a 24-yard pass to running back Corey Grant, but that was a low-risk pass as most of them have been.

The Jaguars stayed patient early, putting the ball in the hands of Leonard Fournette on their first four snaps. They stalled after an off-target attempt by Blake Bortles, but got the ball back quickly (a four-and-out by the Patriots), and went back to pecking away at the Patriots slowly.

Bortles is 8-of-10 passing for 82 yards so far, and most importantly hasn’t made a mistake.