Jaguars up at half, Rob Gronkowski to locker room

The Patriots just cut into the Jaguars lead, but their ability to do any more damage may be compromised.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was taken directly to the locker room for a concussion check, after he took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church.

Gronkowski wobbled as he was getting up, and after some recent problems implementing the concussion protocol, the officials did the right thing by taking Gronkowski off the field immediately.

The Patriots scored on the possession to cut the margin to 14-10 at halftime of the AFC Championship Game (thanks to a James White touchdown), but any potential absence for Gronkowski would definitely hamper their chances the rest of the day.

In fact, 47 of the 85 yards on the touchdown drive came on Jacksonville penalties (including a 32-yard pass interference on Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye).