LeSean McCoy: I love Philly now that Chip Kelly is with the kids where he belongs

Getty Images

In case you were wondering, LeSean McCoy still hates Chip Kelly.

McCoy, the Bills running back who was traded away from Philadelphia because then-coach Kelly wanted to bring in his former Oregon linebacker Kiko Alonso, said today on NFL Network that he has warm feelings toward the Eagles — now that Kelly is coaching in college again.

“I got a lot of love for Philadelphia now that the little short coach is with the kids where he belongs,” McCoy said.

McCoy also said he believes Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, another player traded away from Philadelphia by Kelly, is due for a big day today, and that the Eagles would be wise to let Foles run the full offense instead of trying to keep the game out of his hands with a conservative game plan.

“Let my boy big play Nick throw the ball. I played with Nick . . . and Nick played well,” McCoy said. “Let him play.”

McCoy has had plenty of success in Buffalo since Kelly traded away. Now Foles, in his second stint with the Eagles, will try to do something Kelly didn’t think he was capable of doing, and get the Eagles to the Super Bowl.