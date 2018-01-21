LeSean McCoy: I love Philly now that Chip Kelly is with the kids where he belongs

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
Getty Images

In case you were wondering, LeSean McCoy still hates Chip Kelly.

McCoy, the Bills running back who was traded away from Philadelphia because then-coach Kelly wanted to bring in his former Oregon linebacker Kiko Alonso, said today on NFL Network that he has warm feelings toward the Eagles — now that Kelly is coaching in college again.

“I got a lot of love for Philadelphia now that the little short coach is with the kids where he belongs,” McCoy said.

McCoy also said he believes Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, another player traded away from Philadelphia by Kelly, is due for a big day today, and that the Eagles would be wise to let Foles run the full offense instead of trying to keep the game out of his hands with a conservative game plan.

“Let my boy big play Nick throw the ball. I played with Nick . . . and Nick played well,” McCoy said. “Let him play.”

McCoy has had plenty of success in Buffalo since Kelly traded away. Now Foles, in his second stint with the Eagles, will try to do something Kelly didn’t think he was capable of doing, and get the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “LeSean McCoy: I love Philly now that Chip Kelly is with the kids where he belongs

  2. Chip may have been out of his element in Philly and the NFL, but let’s be real. McCoy was seen as an overall jerk in Philly as well. Talented player, sure. But probably needs to remember how he acted in Philly before thinking anybody there misses him or cares about what he has to say.

  3. McCoy did insinuate Kelly was a racist with no evidence or
    Anyone else to corroborate his accusation. I’m sure his live for Philly is genuine Like leaving a .15 cent tip and having his goons beat up off duty police at a night club. Somehow I thinknthis team and city is much better off with this turd floating in Buffalo.

  7. Another big money RB who could be replaced by a guy at 1/10th the cost without impacting his teams W-L totals at all.

  11. And this is why Kelly wanted to get rid of the vets and replace them with “kids” fresh out the Draft.

    Hard for a college coach to get a 100% buy-in from old vets stuck in their ways.

  15. To the people who are saying LeSean McCoy could be replaced easily, let’s look at the numbers shall we?

    3,209 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons.
    22 total touchdowns over the past two seasons.
    109 total receptions over the past two seasons.
    4.6 yards per carry over the past two seasons.

    So, no, LeSean McCoy’s production is not easy to replace. Call him a garbage person or a jerk or whatever, but McCoy’s production is fantastic regardless of how you think of him as a person.

  16. Yeah Chip Kelly proved to be a bit of a joke as an NFL HC, but come on. Moving on from DeSean and Shady aren’t the reasons why. They both demanded massive contracts, DeSean was a couple years away from steep regression, Shady was a RB with durability concerns and attitude problems, and if they had both got what they wanted then (operating on the premise that a teams cap is split into half offense / half defense) the Eagles would’ve had over 40% of their teams offensive cap tied up in two selfish bad attitude skill position players who couldn’t be counted on long term. That never seemed like a winning formula to me.

    They were the kind of team that might help win you a Fantasy League Championship but nothing else. They weren’t worth what they valued themselves at, and going in another direction and trying to restructure the foundation on the team was completely logical (at least to those who understand the game beyond googling basic stats). Alonso didn’t work out obviously, but at the time he was a bit of a freakish young LB with big potential. Remember Buffalo had all that “Legend of Kiko Alonso” stuff going on. So the return may not have panned out as hoped, but either way McCoy wasn’t worth his long term price tag either way. What did he do in 2015, 700 yards and 3 TDs or something? Hooray.

    Not to mention, “Shady” has his nickname for a reason. It’s just annoying how guys like him are always playing the victim.

  18. Yes, Kelly was a failure as an NFL head coach but so were a lot of others. McCoy doesn’t get it that they wanted to get rid of him because he’s a big-mouthed malcontent. Most teams wouldn’t be interested in him at all because his complete lack of character. It seems every time he opens his mouth he says something stupid and comes off sounding like a child. Maybe he belongs with kids too–he’d fit right in.

  19. Chip Kelly is a great college coach with no ability to succeed at the NFL level whatsoever. Everyone here seems to be forgetting that he destroyed the 49ers in his one disastrous season there. One of the worst seasons in the history of the NFL.

    So yes, Chip Kelly was a disastrous NFL coach.

  21. ——–halfcentaur says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    Yeah Chip Kelly proved to be a bit of a joke as an NFL HC, but come on. Moving on from DeSean and Shady aren’t the reasons why. They both demanded massive contracts, DeSean was a couple years away from steep regression, Shady was a RB with durability concerns and attitude problems, and if they had both got what they wanted then (operating on the premise that a teams cap is split into half offense / half defense) the Eagles would’ve had over 40% of their teams offensive cap tied up in two selfish bad attitude skill position players who couldn’t be counted on long term. That never seemed like a winning formula to me.

    They were the kind of team that might help win you a Fantasy League Championship but nothing else. They weren’t worth what they valued themselves at, and going in another direction and trying to restructure the foundation on the team was completely logical (at least to those who understand the game beyond googling basic stats). Alonso didn’t work out obviously, but at the time he was a bit of a freakish young LB with big potential. Remember Buffalo had all that “Legend of Kiko Alonso” stuff going on. So the return may not have panned out as hoped, but either way McCoy wasn’t worth his long term price tag either way. What did he do in 2015, 700 yards and 3 TDs or something? Hooray.

    Not to mention, “Shady” has his nickname for a reason. It’s just annoying how guys like him are always playing the victim.——–

    Apparently, you’ve been asleep for the past two seasons as “Shady” has put up hall of fame numbers on a team that actually knew how to use him correctly. Chip Kelly is an idiot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!